Government agencies procure 3,119 MT of wheat in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 15 (ANI): The government agencies have procured a total of 3,119 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat in Punjab during the first day of procurement.

"At 1,867 procurement centres and 1,824 mandi yards, the government agencies have procured 3,119 metric tonnes of wheat," said Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister.

Out of the total procurement, Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation has procured 860 metric tonnes while Markfed and Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation have procured 763 metric tonnes and 301 metric tonnes of wheat respectively.

The Punjab State Warehousing Corporation has procured 501 metric tonnes of wheat and the Centre's Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured 56 metric tonnes of wheat respectively. (ANI)





