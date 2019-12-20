Government believes in doing root cause analysis, finding sustainable solutions: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the BJP-led Central government does not believe in solving issues individually for a company but doing a root cause analysis and finding sustainable solutions.

"This government doesn't believe in solving issues individually for a company. We believe in doing root cause analysis, understanding where problems are and finding sustainable solutions that can outlive an individual's problem," Goyal said while addressing the 92nd annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Goyal, who is also in charge of the Ministry of Railways, said that the government is willing to listen and underlined the need to work together.

"A responsible and listening government can impact business and can make a change and I would like to assure each one of you, that my office and I are available 24x7 for the industries' concerns. We need to rejuvenate that entrepreneurial spirit and need to find solutions to certain problems," he said.

"There is a problem in the real estate sector. All is well is what my officers tell me, but all is not well when I see your faces. We need to find innovative solutions to the problems we are facing. We need to look and address the problems of the entire value chain," he said.

"Once we change the narrative, India will become the best place to have competitive and a huge domestic market. Only people who have to fear are those who are delinquent in their practice," Goyal added.

He said that he was committed to making India a USD 5 trillion economy. (ANI)

