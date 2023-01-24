Government calls all-party meeting on January 30 ahead of Budget Session

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The government has called an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament which will begin on January 31.

The customary meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is scheduled to be held at noon on January 30 in Parliament Annexe Building.

During the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all parties for smooth running of Parliament. Opposition parties are also expected to mention issues of concern to them that they intend to raise during the session.

The Budget Session, which is heavy with government's financial agenda, will be held in two parts.

It will begin by President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled after the President's address.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. The Union Budget 2023-24 may be the last full budget before 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13. It will see debate in both Houses on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address which will conclude with reply of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Parliament will reconvene after a recess for parliamentary committees to discuss the demand for grants of various ministries. The second part will begin on March 13 and will continue till April 6.

The Money Bill is passed after discussion on the demand for grants and it marks the culmination of the budget process.

During the Monsoon Session, nine bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament.


