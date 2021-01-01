Government could evaluate AstraZeneca, Covaxin: Dr Vijay Bhaskar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): The government could evaluate two vaccines including the indigenously researched Covaxin and AstraZeneca to address the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman of the Ethics Committee, Clinical trials and research said on Thursday.

"The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) are looking forward to two vaccines, including the indigenous Covaxin, which are already on their way to complete the third phase of trials. One is AstraZeneca and the other is the indigenously developed Covaxin being produced by Bharat Biotech," Dr Bhaskar said while speaking to ANI.

The efficacy of these viruses is more than 76 per cent and the side effects are few. There are no serious complications and the clinical trials also crossed more than 26,000 number.



"The vaccine needs to be introduced by January and hence the government agencies are looking to evaluate the vaccine efficacy," he added.

He further said, "The Covid pandemic has affected people economically, physically and mentally. And while a vaccine is on its way, all of a sudden, a new strain of Covid-19 has been identified in the United Kingdom (UK) in September and declared in November. Since then the number of cases have been increasing in the UK and other affected 17 countries."

"Even in India, nearly about 20 cases have been found of this new strain of coronavirus. We are lucky that this virus has not mutated much and its effects are same as that of its previous variant. People must be alert and must follow all the precautionary measures during this winter season," he added.

He further said, "We have to take five important anti-Covid mannerisms which have not been followed in other countries. The five mannerisms are - masks, face shield, handwash, physical distancing and sanitisation." (ANI)

