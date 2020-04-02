Government employee commits suicide in UP, feared COVID-19

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): A government employee hanged himself in his office here, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P.

In his suicide note, he wrote that he was afraid of the coronavirus. His family members said that he had been depressed for a long time.

Earlier in Chhattisgarh, a 35-year-old man from Tagapani, Dhamtari, who was put under home isolation by the Health Department after his return from Tamil Nadu, committed suicide.

There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours as the total number of the coronavirus positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India. This includes 1,764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

