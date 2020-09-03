Government entities to adopt digital methods for materials hitherto using print medium

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): There is to be no activity towards printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries, and other such material for use in the coming year by any Ministries/Departments/PSUs/PSBs and all other organs of the government and all such activity shall go digital and online, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

"There is to be a concerted effort towards incorporating innovative methods in such matters. Using technological innovations for planning, scheduling and forecasting are well known to be economical, efficient, and effective," the MoF said in a release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governance model have always seen technology as an enabler. Integrating technology into our work is in line with his vision," it added.

All calendars, diaries, schedulers, and similar other materials, which were earlier printed in physical format, will now be done digitally.

Publication of Coffee Table books will also be stopped and appropriate use of E-Books is encouraged. All Ministries/Departments/PSUs/PSBs and all other organs of the government are to adopt innovative means to use digital or online methods for the same. Innovative digital and online solutions that will achieve the same result as physical calendars or diaries are to be prioritised and to be put into practice. (ANI)

