Government expecting to attract Rs 1 lakh cr investment at 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister PC Sharma on Sunday said that the state government is expecting to attract an investment of around Rs 1 lakh crore through 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh' investors' summit to be held here.

Sharma was conversing with reporters here about the upcoming event on October 18.

"It is Chief Minister Kamal Nath's vision to attract investment and employment into the state with 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh'. Investors from around the country and world will be participating in the event while six industrial majors will also address the gathering," Sharma told ANI.

The Minister of Law and Public Relations termed it a 'historic event' that will change the future of the state.

"The Chief Minister has also made it mandatory for all the industries to provide 70 per cent employment quota to people of the state," he said.

Sharma said that Nath will also lay the foundation stone for an information technology buildings on October 17.

On questions of BJP raising farm loan waiver, he said: "BJP has no right to talk about loan waiver issue. Over 15 thousand farmers committed suicide in BJP rule in the state while six farmers were shot dead in Mandsaur".

Not to mention, the chief minister has approved the loan waiver and as of the date the loans of over 21 lakh farmers have been waivered," he said. (ANI)

