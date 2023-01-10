Government extends term of RBI Dy Governor Michael Patra by one year

Mumbai [India], January 10 (ANI): The government has extended the tenure of Dr Michael Debabrata Patra as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India by one year.

"The Central Government has re-appointed Dr Michael Debabrata Patra as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a release said.

Michael Debabrata Patra took over as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 15 2020. He was an Executive Director of India's central bank before being elevated to the post of Deputy Governor.

Patra, a career central banker since 1985, has worked in various positions in the Reserve Bank of India. (ANI)