Government failed to fix responsibility in Yes Bank case: BSP

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday hit out against the central government over the Yes Bank crisis and said that it has not been able to fix responsibility of those involved.

"On the banking issue, I must say that the government has been found lacking and hasn't been able to fix responsibility for those who were involved. People's money is deposited in the bank. But they have to stand in long queues to withdraw it for even basic needs like hospitals, marriages and other necessities," Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI.

"The government has failed miserably on the economic front and to provide safety to taxpayers whose money is deposited in the bank," Bhadoria further added.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said a moratorium has been imposed on Yes Bank, stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Ltd will not, without the permission in writing of the RBI, make in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs 50,000 lying to his credit in any savings, current or any other deposit account. (ANI)

