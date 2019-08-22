Home Minister Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah

Government has zero tolerance for offences under Narcotics Act, says Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:07 IST

Panaji (Goa), Aug 22 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government has "zero tolerance" towards offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at a meeting of Western Zonal Council which also focused on steps to prevent foreign nationals from entering Indian territory unauthorisedly through fishing boats.
Shah, who chaired the 24th meeting of the Western Zonal Council here, called for strengthening forensic science labs to ensure accurate investigation and high conviction in cases involving drug use, also laid stress on setting up Forensic Science Laboratories in states.
Her said there should be regular monitoring of all decisions in various areas through video conference by Home Secretary and Special Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat.
The meeting focused on "innovative solution" of encrypted QR Code on Aadhaar card for verifying antecedents of marine fishermen.
An official release said that states will get print-outs or cards made within a month so that "everyone has Aadhaar card with latest QR Code and foreign nationals are not able to enter Indian territory unauthorisedly through fishing boats".
The meeting also focused on detailed monitoring mechanism to ensure that investigation and trial of sexual offences and rape against girls below 12 years of age is completed within two months (POCSO Act and Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018].
"Chief Secretary must personally monitor periodically adherence to legal provisions of completing investigation and trial within two months," the release said.
The Home Minister also called upon the states to give their suggestions for improvements in the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.
He urged the Chief Ministers to ensure regular monitoring at the level of chief secretary of investigation and prosecution of cases pertaining to offences such as the use of narcotics and those covered under POCSO Act besides murders.
"For this purpose, the states should fill the post of Director Prosecution without any further delay," he said.
Shah said West Zone has been instrumental in giving impetus to the Indian economy as the states contribute around 24 per cent to the GDP and 45 per cent to the total exports of the country.
He said all pending issues between the states and the Centre need to be resolved on priority through the medium of Western Zonal Council.
The master plan submitted by the Maharashtra government for utilisation of surplus salt pan land for rehabilitation of slum dwellers was discussed at length.
The State government will send a detailed proposal in two months suggesting broad contours of a transparent financial model for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers and transfer of land to the government.
The meeting discussed coverage of all villages which have remained without any banking facilities within 5 km radial distance by a bank and India Post Payments Service. Shah underlined the need for systemic reforms instead of merely chasing the statistics.
It discussed improving the DBT portal to include the name of the scheme and village-wise details by collecting real-time information.
The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Administrator of the Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
In his remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision taken by the government for repeal of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution. His views were supported by the other chief ministers.
The five Zonal Councils - Western, Eastern, Northern, Southern and Central - were set up under the States Reorganization Act, 1956 to foster Inter-State co-operation and co-ordination among the States. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:22 IST

IAF's admission test scheduled on Aug 24 postponed in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday postponed its AFCAT examination which was scheduled to be held on August 24 in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:45 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Thursday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:45 IST

Delhi govt to construct Ravidas temple if Centre allot 4-5 acres...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Central government should pass an ordinance allotting four to five acres of land to Ravidas community and the Delhi government will construct the Ravidas temple.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:45 IST

Dabholkar murder case: CBI gets 90 day-extension to file...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Pune Sessions Court on Thursday granted an extension of 90 days to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a charge-sheet against Vikram Bhave, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:27 IST

Mamata expresses shock over demolition of Sant Ravidas temple

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock over the recent demolition of Guru Ravidas temple in the national temple.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:20 IST

Letterheads of politicians used to make appointments Basti's...

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The appointment of staff in Maharishi Vashishtha Medical College here has allegedly been done on the recommendations of MP, MLA and district BJP president, said Commissioner Anil Sagar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:07 IST

Sonia appoints Scindia as head of screening committee for Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as chairman of the party's screening committee for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls in her first major election-related decision as interim chief.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:05 IST

Chandrayaan 2 captures first image of moon

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): In a big achievement, Chandrayaan-2 has captured the first image of the moon, two days after entering the lunar orbit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:47 IST

ABVP to organise debates on forgotten freedom fighters on every...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to organise a series of debates on 'forgotten freedom fighters'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:41 IST

Centre suppressing Chidambaram's voice for being critical to...

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the Centre is suppressing the voice of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for being critical to Narendra Modi government's policies and failures.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:23 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Bankers must devise strategies to boost economy,...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): All bankers must work on devising strategies towards boosting the economy of the country as a response to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:01 IST

INX Media case: Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till August 26

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A special anti-corruption court on Thursday sent former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26 in the INX Media corruption case.

Read More
iocl