Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil addressing farmers on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil addressing farmers on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Government is with 'drought' hit people, says Maharashtra Minister Patil

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 19:28 IST

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): As the state is struggling hard to cope with the challenges emerging out of 'drought-like situations' due to lack of rains, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said the government was leaving nothing unturned to help out the people in distress.
"Drought-like situations are in the state due to inadequate rainfall. The government is with the farmers and the cattle-owners to deal with the situation. Instructions have been given to the administration to take necessary measures to provide water through tankers and also fodder to the camps on demand," said Patil.
The minister said that people should learn a lesson from this drought and plant more trees and use water cautiously to avoid such situations in the future. He said the government is doing its job by providing water and fodder for the animals.
"The cost of feeding animals to fodder camp owners is being borne by the government. Besides, the state government is giving a subsidy of Rs 100 per animal to the fodder camp owners in which the Central government's share is Rs 70 and Rs 30 of the state," said Patil.
Patil also inspected the fodder camp in which about 2,000 animals were present from 35 surrounding villages.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other states in south India are in the grip of severe drought-like situations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding for the coming monsoon season. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:25 IST

Amid uproar over "Hindi imposition", Centre alters draft education policy

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): After a huge outcry and allegations of Hindi imposition by many states, the Centre on Monday made changes to the new Draft National Education Policy, making the language optional.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:14 IST

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:58 IST

BJP MLA thrashes NCP woman leader, later says will apologise

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 03 (ANI): An NCP woman leader lodged a complaint with police after she was brutally beaten up by BJP legislator Balram Thawani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:57 IST

FM must find a solution to economic crisis: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): BJP's largest ally Shiv Sena on Monday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find a solution to the "economic crisis", citing the latest official data on slumping growth and rising unemployment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:47 IST

J-K: Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire in Sopian

Sopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Sopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:37 IST

Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:27 IST

Oscar-winning short film actors forced to quit by sanitary...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Suman and Sneha, the women who starred in Oscar-winning short documentary 'Period. End Of Sentence', have alleged that their employer, a Hapur-based sanitary napkin manufacturing NGO, forced them to quit their jobs after the two shot to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:46 IST

UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A police constable was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

Rajmunda (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:21 IST

TN govt mandates dress code for staff reflecting Tamil culture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 03 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:17 IST

MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:53 IST

Lucknow: Software engineer dies after jumping off from apartment building

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A 29-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the eighth floor of an apartment building at Indira Nagar area here.

Read More
iocl