Government is with 'drought' hit people, says Maharashtra Minister Patil

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): As the state is struggling hard to cope with the challenges emerging out of 'drought-like situations' due to lack of rains, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said the government was leaving nothing unturned to help out the people in distress.

"Drought-like situations are in the state due to inadequate rainfall. The government is with the farmers and the cattle-owners to deal with the situation. Instructions have been given to the administration to take necessary measures to provide water through tankers and also fodder to the camps on demand," said Patil.

The minister said that people should learn a lesson from this drought and plant more trees and use water cautiously to avoid such situations in the future. He said the government is doing its job by providing water and fodder for the animals.

"The cost of feeding animals to fodder camp owners is being borne by the government. Besides, the state government is giving a subsidy of Rs 100 per animal to the fodder camp owners in which the Central government's share is Rs 70 and Rs 30 of the state," said Patil.

Patil also inspected the fodder camp in which about 2,000 animals were present from 35 surrounding villages.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other states in south India are in the grip of severe drought-like situations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding for the coming monsoon season. (ANI)