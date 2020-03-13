Government issues orders revoking detention of Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The government has issued orders to revoke detention of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who was detained under Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning in the Union Territory.

"In exercise of powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order dated 15-09-2019 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, extended for a period of 3 months vide government order no Home/PR-V/340 of 2019 dated 13-12-2019 and then extended for a further period of three months vide Government Order No Home/PB-V/668 of 2020 dated 11-03-2020 of Dr. Farooq Abdullah son of Late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah R/o Gupkar Road, Srinagar with immediate effect," the revocation order by the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir read.

The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was under house arrest for months.



Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Farooq's son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been also put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region.



Earlier, the NC chief wrote a letter to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, expressing discontent over being kept under watch and said that he was not a 'criminal'.



He could not attend two sessions of Parliament due to the detention, with several leaders from Opposition parties demanding the MP be allowed to attend the Parliament. (ANI)



