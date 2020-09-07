Government launches helpline 'Kiran' to help people with mental health conditions

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Thawarchand Gehlot has launched a new initiative on Monday to help people struggling with mental health issues. Under this initiative, a helpline 'Kiran' has been started by the ministry.

After starting this helpline, which would work 24 hours a day for seven days, Gehlot told ANI that he hopes it would help in the rehabilitation of people facing mental health issues.

He said, "In view of all-round help for the people who are suffering from mental health, we have started a helpline named Kiran, whose number is 18005990019. Through this helpline, people who are suffering from mental health across the country will be able to get information from home."

"Where will they get the facility from, what medical facility will they get. They will get complete information from the point of view of rehabilitation," Gehlot said.

Gehlot said earlier people suffering from mental problems have to go to doctors or mental health institutions. But now they will be able to get counselling sitting at home. Also, arrangements are being made that everyone can get answers in his/her mother tongue only.

He said, "We have CRC centres in more than 21 states. Information will be available from all those centres. The information is in 13 languages. We will add more languages and expand it further." (ANI)

