Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu catering to all sick patients: Principal

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): Principal Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Dr. N. C. Digra Jammu on Monday said that the premier Health Institution is catering well to all sick patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official release, the Principal said that the Hospital is tackling the situation well despite manpower issues.

"Maximum positive cases admitted in the hospital have recovered. The recovery rate of the hospital is no less than the National Average," he said and added that 12 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours after full recovery.



Dispelling the reports about shortage of manpower, he said the issue has been tackled well as the medical staff is working round the clock to cater to the patient care.

"Presently there are 46 patients on titrated oxygen and we have 150 oxygen beds vacant and there has been no causality in the last twenty-four hours" he added.

Listing the special measures taken to scale up patient care amid the COVID pandemic, he said the GMC&H Jammu is catering to all the sick patients, including the COVID patients.

For strengthening the COVID Control measures further, he informed that a Committee has been constituted to keep a close tab on the additional requirements and suggest further measures to deal with any eventuality.

Medical Superintending Government Medical College Jammu, Dr. Keerti Bhushan Sharma, Incharge COVID Control Room, Dr. A.D.S. Manhas, Dr. Jatinder Mehta and Dr. Bharat Bhushan were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

