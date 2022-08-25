Government notifies Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India published the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 on Wednesday.

The purpose behind the implementation of the new rules is to ensure environmentally sound management of waste batteries.

"Notification of these rules is a transformative step towards implementation of the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Nation on Independence Day on August 15, 2021 to promote Circular Economy in full earnest, "Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement

New rules will replace the Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules, 2001.

The rules cover all types of batteries, viz. Electric Vehicle batteries, portable batteries, automotive batteries and industrial batteries.

The rules function based on the concept of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) where the producers (including importers) of batteries are responsible for the collection and recycling/refurbishment of waste batteries and the use of recovered materials from wastes into new batteries.

EPR mandates that all waste batteries be collected and sent for recycling/refurbishment, and its prohibits disposal in landfills and incineration. To meet the EPR obligations, producers may engage themselves or authorise any other entity for the collection, recycling or refurbishment of waste batteries.

The rules will enable the setting up of a mechanism and centralized online portal for the exchange of EPR certificates between producers and recyclers/refurbishers to fulfil the obligations of producers.

The rules promote the setting up of new industries and entrepreneurship in the collection and recycling/refurbishment of waste batteries.

Mandating the minimum percentage of recovery of materials from waste batteries under the rules will bring new technologies and investment in the recycling and refurbishment industry and create new business opportunities.

Prescribing the use of a certain amount of recycled materials in the making of new batteries will reduce the dependency on new raw materials and save natural resources.

Online registration and reporting, auditing, and committee for monitoring the implementation of rules and taking measures required for removal of difficulties are salient features of rules for ensuring effective implementation and compliance.

On the principle of Polluter Pays Principle, environmental compensation will be imposed for non-fulfilment of Extended Producer Responsibility targets, responsibilities and obligations set out in the rules.

The funds collected under environmental compensation shall be utilised in the collection and refurbishing or recycling of uncollected and non-recycled waste batteries. (ANI)