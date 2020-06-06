Government Officials in J-K to attend offices from today

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Friday said that all government employees have been directed to attend office on a regular basis from Saturday.

In the order, authorities said: "Employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions and should preferably not be exposed to any front line work requiring direct contact with the public. Office management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible."

The order said that routine issues of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended and only those visitors with the proper permission of the officer who they want to meet should be allowed after being properly screened.

All the measures prescribed in the SOP on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in offices by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, shall be followed at all times, the order said.

The order further stated that Bio-metric attendance shall continue to be suspended until further orders and the Heads of the Departments/Offices shall ensure strict compliance of the above instructions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir including 2,059 active cases, 1,048 recovered/discharged/Migrated and 35 deaths. (ANI)