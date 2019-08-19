Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering after the inauguration of Lok Sabha Secretariat duplex flats in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
Government open to taking steps to facelift Parliament complex: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Central government is open to taking all possible steps for giving a facelift to the Parliament complex, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
"There was a view this time that our Parliament complex must get a facelift in terms of facilities. The presiding officers, MPs and friends from media stressed on it too. When we mark 75 years of our Independence in 2022, the Parliament must showcase that grandeur and in line with what so many have expressed," Modi said after inaugurating the Lok Sabha Secretariat duplex flats in North Avenue.
"We are open to taking all possible steps to give Parliament the facelift it deserves," he added.
The Prime Minister said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament was successful and credited MPs and the presiding officers for the smooth conduct of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha proceedings.
Talking about the newly-constructed flats, Modi said that the housing project was completed within the decided time frame. "I congratulate all those involved in this project," he said.
"When the new session of Parliament begins, newer MPs face a lot of trouble as far as finding accommodation is concerned. I am glad that efforts have been made to overcome this problem. Being an MP means that people from the constituency also come and they too may need accommodation," he added. (ANI)

CM Rawat briefs home minister about rain situation in Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him on the loss of lives and properties due to heavy rains in the state.

Army was ready for ground escalation by Pak after Balakot...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the Army was ready for "any eventuality" in the aftermath of Balakot operations and the same was conveyed to the government during discussions.

MHA :Retirement age for all Central Forces personnel fixed at 60 years

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday fixed the retirement age for all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), irrespective of rank, at 60 years.

RSS reiterates support to reservation, terms controversy over...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday said it supports the reservation provided to the people in the Constitution and claimed that attempts were being made to create an "unnecessary controversy" over Mohan Bhagwat's speech in the national capital on Sunday

Will take action if law taken into their hands during bandh...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned that state government will take action against people if they take the law into their hands during the bandh called by MNS on August 22.

Hooda's rally throws fresh challenge for Congress in poll-bound Haryana

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The declaration by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of being the chief ministerial candidate in Haryana has thrown a fresh challenge before the Congress leadership as it grapples with entrenched factionalism in the state unit ahead of the assembly polls.

Centre removes DRR requirement for listed companies, HFCs, NBFCs

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday amended the Companies Share Capital and Debentures Rule by removing debenture redemption reserve (DRR) requirement for listed companies, Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs).

Former MPs asked to vacate govt accommodations within 7 days

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): All the former Members of Parliament (MPs) have been asked to vacate their government accommodations in Delhi within seven days, chairman of the Housing Committee, Chandrakant Patil on Monday said.

Activists, filmmakers write to Mamata Banerjee condemning...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A forum of artists, activists among others on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemning the arrest and baton charge on teachers participating in a protest to demand hike in salaries in Kalyani on Saturday.

50 MGR Amma Deepa Peravai cadres want to join AIADMK: Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A list of 50 MGR Amma Deepa Peravai cadres who wished to join the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been submitted to party's headquarters, said former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar here on Monday

'Will request FM for extension in due date for filing income...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extension in due date for filing income tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns.

K'taka: CISF seizes 10,000 US Dollars from passenger at Mangalore Airport

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A total of 10,000 US dollars were seized from a passenger en route to Dubai from Mangalore Airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Monday.

