Government permits all qualified athletes to come to India : Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the government's policy is to permit all qualified athletes belonging to any National Olympic Committee recognised by it to participate in the sporting events taking place in India.

He also added that athletes belonging to national federations affiliated to International Federation concerned to participate in international sporting events in India are also allowed.

He was replying to a question in the Lok Sabha whether visas would be granted to athletes from all countries including Pakistan in events taking place in India".

"Stated policy of Government of India is to permit all qualified athletes belonging to any National Olympic Committee recognised by it or any national federation affiliated to International Federation concerned to participate in international sporting events in India," said Rijiju. (ANI)