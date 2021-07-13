Government planning to liberalise Market Development Assistance policy to promote alternative fertiliser use: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Government is planning to liberalise Market Development Assistance (MDA) policy to promote the use of alternative fertilisers, according to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya who on Tuesday reviewed the initiatives of his department for making India Aatmanirbhar in field of fertilisers.

MDA policy was earlier limited to city compost only. There were demands to expand this policy by incorporating organic waste like biogas, green manure, organic compost of rural areas, solid/liquid slurry, etc.

"This expansion will fully complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India," the Ministry said in a statement.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, Mandaviya was apprised that the Matix Fertilisers Plant in Durgapur having a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes will commence soon.

The Minister said that with the commencement of the Ramagundam plant, 12.7 LMTPA indigenous urea production in the country has been added and this will help realise the vision of the Prime Minister to make India self-reliant in urea production.

"The Project shall not only improve the availability of fertiliser to farmers but also give a boost to the economy in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. besides ensuring food security to the nation," he added.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, Secretary, Department of Fertilisers RK Chaturvedi and senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting. (ANI)