Government ready to give answers on issues concerning farmers: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said there should not be disruption in proceedings during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and asserted that the government is ready to give all answers on issues concerning farmers.

He said a lot of issues can be taken up during the motion of thanks to the President's address and opposition parties can raise the issues of farmers there.

"I said this at the floor of the House as well. When the (debate) on the motion of thanks to President's Address is going on, disruption should not happen. It has never happened till now. After the President's address, the House should first have a discussion of the motion of thanks to the President's address. The next thing can be taken up after that," Joshi said.

Urging opposition parties, especially Congress, to not disrupt question hour and proceedings of the House, he said a variety of issues can be taken up during the motion of thanks to the President's address.



"Opposition can raise the issues of farmers there. We are ready to give more time for discussion. Government is ready to give answers, but have a discussion," the Minister said.

"No government has worked for farmers as the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he added.

The minister said Question Hour was not taken up during the monsoon session because it was a new experience in the conditions created by COVID-19.

"In September it was our first experience of holding a session in the aftermath of COVID-19. We did not keep the Question Hour after talking to everyone but they said that the suspension of Question Hour is the murder of democracy. This time we have Question Hour and they are not letting that happen from day one," he said.

Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments today following the opposition's protests against the new farm laws as the House briefly took up discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address. (ANI)

