Government rejects claims of rushed approval for Covaxin due to 'political pressure'

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Government has rejected media reports which claim that regulatory approval for Covaxin was rushed due to "political pressure".

The reports claimed that Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin, "had to skip certain processes" and "speed" up clinical trials due to political pressure. The reports further claimed that there were several irregularities in the three phases of the clinical trials conducted for the vaccine.

"These media reports are completely misleading, fallacious and ill-informed," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Thursday.

It is clarified that the Government of India and the national regulator i.e. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation have followed a scientific approach and prescribed norms in approving COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorization, the ministry said.

Authorization to COVID-19 vaccines including Covaxin for restricted use in an emergency situation with various conditions and restrictions was granted by the national regulator only on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO.



The Subject Expert Committee consists of domain knowledge experts from the fields of pulmonology, immunology, microbiology, pharmacology, paediatrics, internal medicine, etc., said the ministry statement.

The statement further said that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the CDSCO met on 1st and 2nd January 2021 and after due deliberations made recommendations in respect of the proposal for Restricted Emergency Approval of COVID-19 virus vaccine of Bharat Biotech.

"Before Covaxin was approved for restricted emergency use in January 2021, the Subject Expert Committee reviewed the data on safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine and recommended for grant of permission for restricted use in an emergency situation in the public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, to have more options for vaccinations, especially in case of infection by mutant strains," it said.

The ministry also claimed that the SEC's approval for the commencement of phase 3 clinical trial of the proposed dose of Covaxin was based on scientific data presented by Bharat Biotech and established practices in this regard. Moreover, the purported 'unscientific changes' in clinical trials of Covaxin, as claimed in the news reports, were made after submission made by Bharat Biotech in CDSCO, compliance of due process in CDSCO and with approval from the DGCI, the ministry claimed.

Additionally, later on, based on the further submission made by Bharat Biotech and assessment of interim efficacy and safety data by SEC of CDSCO, the condition of administration of COVID-19 vaccine in 'clinical trial mode' was removed on March 11, 2021, it added. (ANI)

