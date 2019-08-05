Government repeals Article 370, Shah justifies move amid Opposition protest

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:58 IST

Art 370, 35(A) have become insidious, discriminatory: Govt sources

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Art 370 and 35(A) of the Constitution, which were supposed to be temporary and transient, turned out to be an elephant in the room and discriminatory and insidious in character that had to be done away with, government sources said.