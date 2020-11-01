Government schemes launched in last 4 years in Kerala are means of money-making for Vijayan, alleges K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran on Sunday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in the state, alleging that all government schemes implemented in Kerala in the last four years were a means of making money for Pinarayi and his family.

Inaugurating the protest chain from Manjeswaram to Parassala in front of the secretariat, Surendran demanded that investigation agencies probe the assets of Pinarayi Vijayan, both inside and outside the state.

"He is one of the richest chief ministers in the country. He and his former principal secretary M Sivasankar conspired to turn over land to private individuals which was considered a special economic zone for smart cities. A similar scam took place in the K-Phone project. The Kerala Cricket Association has embezzled lakhs and part of it has gone to the government and party leaders. All this needs to be probed," said Surendran.



He also demanded a probe on the assets of Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his children.

"CPI(M) state secretary's son Bineesh Kodiyeri is investing money in drug trafficking. The source of the money should also be probed," he said.

The BJP had organised a state-wide protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister over the gold smuggling case. Senior BJP leader O Rajagopal also participated in the protest in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later speaking to ANI, Rajagopal said, "The people in the state have been betrayed by the left government. The Chief Minister's office is aiding the gold smuggling racket. The people in the state will give the Left a befitting reply in the upcoming local body polls and the assembly polls." (ANI)

