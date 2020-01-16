Government school books found in scrap shop, investigation ordered

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): In a shocking case of alleged corruption and negligence in the Banda district, bundles of books for the primary and junior classes of the ongoing session of the government schools were found in a scrap shop in the area.

The owner of the scrap shop, Guddu, said he had no clue that the books belonged to government schools. He, however, added that he could pinpoint the house from which he had brought the books.

The Basic Education Officer (BEO) of the district, Harish Chandra Nath, arrived on the spot after being informed of the recovery and assured strict action against the culprits after seeing the books.

"I got to know that government books, both of the ongoing and previous session, in large quantities were being seen at a junk shop in the area. Therefore, I came here to see for myself and found it was true. I will begin an investigation into the matter and assure that strict action will be taken within 24 hours in the matter," Nath told reporters here.

"We will also get to know who all are involved in this sale of books," Nath said. (ANI)

