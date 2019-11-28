Parliament of India (File photo)
Parliament of India (File photo)

Government seeks Parliament nod for additional expenditure of Rs 21,246 crore

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The government on Thursday sought permission from Parliament for an additional expenditure of Rs 21246 crore in the current fiscal year.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha.
Of the gross additional expenditure of Rs 21246.16 crore, the net cash outgo is Rs 18995.51 crore. The major heads include Rs 1500 crore for Defence Ministry for meeting additional expenditure towards payment of pay and allowances of Army, Rs 2500 crore for recapitalisation of insurance companies and grants to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Rs 8820.60 crore.
The grants to the two new Union Territories are in lieu of Jammu and Kashmir's share of 14th finance commission award.
An expenditure of Rs 3387.46 crore has been sought for the Home Ministry for meeting expenditure towards salaries and cost of ration.
The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 includes 64 grants and two appropriations. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:54 IST

Uddhav first Thackeray to ascend to Maharashtra's top post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, capping off a month-long political drama in the state following the Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:50 IST

Hyderabad-based activist comes up with 'Bring Plastic, Take...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): In an attempt to reduce the use of plastic, a Hyderabad-based activist has started a campaign called 'Bring Plastic, Take Sapling' which aims at replacing plastics with greenery.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:41 IST

Lok Sabha passes Bill to provide ownership to over 40 lakh...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to provide ownership title to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in the national capital with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the move will change the face of Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:35 IST

PM Modi congratulates Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra CM

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:27 IST

Mumbai: NCP's Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal take oath as ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): NCP leaders Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:26 IST

Telangana: Burnt body of woman veterinary doctor found

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:25 IST

Manmohan Singh congratulates Uddhav Thackeray, hails his...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai sworn-in as ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers on Thursday in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:04 IST

CMP of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Food at Rs 10; 'One Rupee Clinic' to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, has promised to provide food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 and launching 'One Rupee Clinic' at the 'taluka' level facilitati

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:58 IST

Air Marshal RKS Shera visits Air Force equipment depot in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], Nov 28 (ANI): Air Force Maintenance Command Chief Air Marshal RKS Shera visited an equipment depot here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:50 IST

BJP's Chandra Pant wins Pithoragarh assembly by-polls

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandra Pant on Thursday won the Pithoragarh assembly by-polls by defeating Congress party's Anju Lunthi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:48 IST

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at the Shivaji Park.

Read More
iocl