Government takes steps for effective, speedy implementation of rail projects

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Railway Ministry has said that a total of 484 projects, spanning 51,165 km, of worth Rs 7.53 lakh crore is at different stages of completion, while 10,638 km of Rs 2.14 lakh crore have been completed until April 2021.

The completion of any Railway project(s) depends on various factors like a quick land acquisition by State Government, forest clearance by officials of the forest department, deposition of cost-share by State Government in cost-sharing projects, the priority of projects, shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from various authorities, geological and topographical conditions of the area, law and order situation in the area of project(s) site, number of working months in a year for particular project site due to climatic conditions, etc. and all these factors affect the completion time and cost of the project(s), which is finally worked out at the completion stage. However, Railways is making all the efforts for expeditious completion of projects.

Various steps being taken by the Government for effective and speedy implementation of rail projects include (i) prioritization of projects (ii) substantial increase in allocation of funds on priority projects (iii) delegation of powers at field level (iv) close monitoring of the progress of the project at various levels, and (v) regular follow up with State Governments and concerned authorities for expeditious land acquisition, forestry, and Wildlife clearances and for resolving other issues pertaining to projects.



Since 2014, there has been a substantial increase in Budget allocation and commensurate commissioning of projects. The Average Annual Budget allocation in the Indian Railways for New Line, Gauge Conversion, and Doubling works during 2014-19 has increased to `26,026 crores per year from `11,527 crores per year during 2009-14, which is 126 per cent more than average annual budget outlay of 2009-14. The Annual budget allocation for these Projects for Financial Year 2019-20 was `39,836 crores (246 per cent more than average annual budget allocation during 2009-14) and `43,626 crore in Financial Year 2020-21 (278 per cent more than the Average Annual Budget allocation during 2009-14). For Financial year 2021-22, highest-ever budget outlay of `52,398 crore has been provided for these works, which is 355per cent more than average annual budget outlay of 2009-14.

During 2014-21, 17,720 km length (3,681 km New Line, 4,871 km Gauge Conversion and 9,168 km Doubling) has been commissioned at an average of 2,531 km/year which is 67per cent more than the average commissioning during 2009-14 (1520 km/year).

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha Friday. (ANI)

