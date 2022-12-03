Government teacher suspended for participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP's Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): A government school teacher has been suspended for participating in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The suspension letter was issued on November 25. It, however, came to light after the letter had gone viral on social media.



According to the suspension letter, Rajesh Kannoje is a teacher at Government Primary School in Kunjari. He participated in a political rally 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on November 24 which violated the MP Civil Services (conduct) Rules 1965. As a result of which he was suspended with immediate effect on November 25.

Barwani Assistant Commissioner N S Raghuvanshi said, "Rajesh Kannoje was suspended for violating the service conduct rules and participating in a political rally. The application that Kannoje submitted in the school stated that he had to go for some important work. He also posted photographs of the rally which is a violation of service rules."

On the other hand, suspended teacher Rajesh Kannoje said, "My suspension after meeting with Rahul Gandhi seems like a political conspiracy. I have constitutional rights to meet anyone and express my thoughts to anyone. I met with Rahul Gandhi and highlighted the tribal issues." (ANI)

