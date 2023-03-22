Government to promote AYUSH treatment through health tourism

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India to work together for the promotion of Medical Value Travel in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine, informed Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Heal in India is an Initiative of the Government to promote the Medical Tourism in the country. Under this Initiative, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India and Ministry of Ayush has been working with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and Services Export Promotion Council for developing a One Step Heal in India portal for the Promotion of Medical Value Travel.

The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National strategy and roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism by involving Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation etc.



Ministry of Ayush developed a Central Sector Scheme namely Champion Service Sector Scheme for Medical Value Travel. Under this scheme, financial assistance in the form of Interest Subsidy is provided to private investors for the establishment of Super Specialty Hospitals/ Day Care Centers of the systems recognized under The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Act, 2020 or The National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH) Act, 2020 in FY 2021-22.

Couples of Chintan Shivir were organized by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare to promote Heal in India and Heal by India. Ministry of Ayush has also participated in these Chintan Shivir. Certain action points were identified in this Shivir to promote traditional medicine through Tourism in India.

A Round Table and Plenary Session on Heal in India- Medical Value Travel were also organized during Global Ayush Investment and Innovation summit at Gandhinagar, Gujrat to promote India as the No. 1 destination for Medical Value Travel.

Observing International Day of Yoga, Ayurveda Day, Unani Day, and Siddha Day to promote traditional systems of medicine in India and to create awareness about these systems to the public. Ministry of Ayush is organizing various Arogya melas/exhibitions to promote traditional systems of medicine, stated the release. (ANI)

