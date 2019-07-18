Government to set up India House for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that the government will set up an `India House at Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympics which will provide Indian food to country's athletes.

Replying to debate on the demands for grants of his ministry in Lok Sabha, Rijiju also said that the government will involve corporates and ensure that there is no shortage of money for training of sportspersons.

He said Indian athletes must be given the food of their choice in international events.

"We will build an India House for the Tokyo Olympics. We will make available Indian food," he said.

He hoped that the earlier records will be broken by Indian athletes.

Rijiju said athletes will be provided diet according to their requirement and according to the prescription of nutritionists or dieticians and the budget will not be guided by any other criteria.

He said the ministry will explore the possibility of using the "good sports culture" in Army and para-military forces to improve the functioning of some SAI facilities.

Rijiju said achievement in sports gives unmatchable joy to people of the country and enhances its standing.

Referring to initiatives of Modi government, he said Khelo India had helped boost sports culture in the country.

He said 4000 sportspersons had been picked up under it and were being given training.

The minister said steps had been taken to promote cleanliness in sports facilities and officials will be held accountable for lapses.

He said that the Finance Ministry has to give a matching grant in a fund related to the ministry and suggested that all public sector undertakings should take initiative to promote sports. (ANI)

