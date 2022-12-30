Government to start innovative schemes for redressal of public grievances: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Himchal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the officials of the Information Technology (IT) to strengthen the functioning of the helpline to facilitate the people in the redressal of grievances, a press release from chief ministers office said.

He also stressed starting innovative schemes such as Whatsapp Chatbots and Voice Bots for taking automated feedback from the citizens, read the press release.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited the Chief Minister's Helpline office and envisaged keen interest in the functioning of the Helpline.



As per the statement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the multi-storeyed parking near Tutikandi where he directed the officers to ensure the time-bound shifting of major offices which were presently functioning from private buildings.

"Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that all the dead walls must be removed and replaced with spacious windows to ensure proper ventilation of the complex,"it added.

"He said that charging stations for HRTC buses will be established on the top floor of the parking lot. He also directed the concerned authorities to ensure that no private buses were allowed to be parked in the above-mentioned parking lot," reads the press release.

Director of Information Technology Mukesh Repaswal made a presentation on the functioning of the Chief Minister Helpline on the occasion.

MLA Anirudh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretaries Bharat Khera, Subhasish Panda and Devesh Kumar, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, Managing Director HRTC Sandeep Kumar, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Shimla Ashish Kohli and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

