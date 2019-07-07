Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg
Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

Government will relax FDI rules to spur economic growth, create new jobs: Finance Secretary Garg

By Shailesh Yadav | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Central government will hold discussions with various stakeholders to relax foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in sectors like insurance, aviation, and media, which will create new employment opportunities and spur economic growth, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Saturday.
Talking to ANI, Garg said the country's annual investment volume is about Rs 55 lakh crore.
"This needs to be increased to Rs 75 lakh crore per year for the economy to achieve the five trillion dollar mark by 2025. This means an increase of 8 to 10 per cent growth in investment levels every year."
His comments came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20 that the government will strive to make India an attractive FDI destination hub by easing rules for single-brand retailers and other sectors like aviation, media, animation and insurance sectors.
He said the government will tap additional sources of revenue like opening up sectors for private and foreign investments, besides the monetisation of assets. The private sector needs to invest more in manufacturing and infrastructure to create employment opportunities for one crore people who enter the job market every year.
"If every year, one crore people come to the job market, then one cannot resolve the issue by employing 50,000 to one lakh people in government jobs. Investments are necessary to address the issue. Investments will improve production and services. Once production and services are increased, then employment opportunities increase."
Garg said the Union Budget focuses on economic growth by increasing production and services which will create more employment opportunities. On fiscal deficit target, he said the target of 3.3 per cent of the GDP is a realistic estimate. "We are hopeful that this year there will be no upward revision unlike last year."
Raising import duty on gold from 10 to 12.5 per cent, Garg said the move will neither impact the industry nor will it hurt workers. He also defended the government's move to raise taxes on petrol and diesel to part-fund the Budget besides imposing road and infrastructure cess to raise over Rs 28,000 crore.
"To promote electric vehicles, we have reduced taxes and interest rate deduction. These are well-targeted interventions that will give relief to the industry and consumers," said Garg. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:34 IST

Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make...

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make it the "world's best."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:30 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visists Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency Kota and received a warm welcome by a huge gathering of people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:29 IST

Leadership issue comes up at meeting of Congress leaders, no...

New Delhi, July 7(ANI): The issue of leadership in Congress came up briefly at the informal meeting of party leaders here held to discuss the political developments in Karnataka but no names were discussed, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav on Saturday resigned from his post while taking "full responsibility" of the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Union Budget 2019-20 is an eyewash: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as "an eyewash."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has...

New Delhi, July 7 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrate

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:45 IST

Indian Army busts NSCN(IM) hideout in Manipur, one active cadre...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Army busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on Friday. An activity cadre of the group was also apprehended.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Hauz Qazi clashes: Five people including four juveniles arrested

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the Hauz Qazi area and assured the resident of strict action against the culprits suspected to be involved in a temple desecration, five people including four juveniles were arrested in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Brawl over newborn at Warangal hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police are faced with a baffling case in which two women have staked claim to a baby delivered at a government hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Mahakutami leaders taken into preventive custody for staging...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police on Saturday took 57 Mahakutami leaders into preventive custody for taking out procession regarding suicides of intermediate students at Charminar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh: CM urges Reliance Industries to explore...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following a meeting between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani held recently, a high-level meeting was held here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Telangana school students attacked by bees, 1 student critical

Mehboobnagar (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as 20 children at a government school at Koilkonda mandal here were attacked by honey bees at Suraram district of Mehboobnagar on Saturday morning.

Read More
iocl