Government working for balanced development of J-K, says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): Delegations from various parts of Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Monday to raise their demands concerning development issues.

Interacting with the delegations, the Lt Governor said that the government is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development of Jammu and Kashmir and taking all necessary measures to address the issues concerning people.

G. M Shaheen, Jammu and Kashmir president of Janta Dal (United), discussed various issues pertaining to trade and tourism sector, improvement of roads, and generation of employment avenues for the unemployed educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official release said he also shared his views on various ongoing efforts of the Union Territory government towards improving development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation led by Mohammad Syed, Block Development Council chairman of Keran Kupwara, demanded infrastructure development in Keran to provide better essential services to people of the area which is about 180 km away from the summer capital.



Dr. Raja Muzaffar, Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement Chairman, met the Lieutenant Governor and submitted demands including establishing a circuit bench of Central Information Commission in Srinagar and at Jammu to hear RTI-related appeals and complaints.

Playback singer, composer, and philanthropist Saim Bhat suggested creating platforms to local youth for reviving Kashmir's folk music including Sufiyana and Chakri.

He said these should be presented in the purest form at local, national, and international levels.

Awareness and Impact Ambassador of Paralympic Committee of India, Arhan Bagati discussed promotion and improvement of the Paralympic Movement in India.

The release said that the LG assured the delegations that all genuine issues raised by them will be taken up for their early redressal and urged them to continue working towards promoting the welfare of the people. (ANI)

