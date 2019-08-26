Government working towards eradicating Naxalism from Country says DGP Chhattisgarh

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The government is taking steps to ensure that our state and the country becomes Naxal-free, a top Chhattisgarh police official said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI about the inter-state council meeting, chaired today by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Central Ministers, Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states and other officials, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi said, "Discussions were held about strategy to fight Naxalism in our country in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister today. We are taking steps to ensure that our state and the country becomes Naxal-free."

Awasthi said, "Our state Chhattisgarh is also Naxal-affected and during the meeting, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke about strategies we have formed to fight Naxalism."

"With coordination between central forces and state police, we are carrying out anti-Naxal operations and will continue to do that in the state in future," the DGP said.

The meeting today was attended by Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand Yogi Adityanath and Raghubar Das were present at the meeting along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also attended the meet along with his Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath.

Officials from security agencies namely Border Security Force (BSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also attended the meeting chaired by Shah. (ANI)

