Government's cultural responsibility to get Ram temple constructed: RSS

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as per the Supreme Court's order is the cultural responsibility of the Central government as it is the people's representative, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Friday.

"It is just not a legal connection or administrative relation, which the government has with the Ram temple. But being people's representative, the government also has cultural responsibility of getting the Ram temple constructed as per Supreme Court's order," Dattatreya Hosabale said during the launch of the 'Ram Janam Bhoomi' book.

Hosabale's remark came ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple in the city on August 5.

He said that "the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is not just a religious affair, it is associated with the rich culture of India. Those who oppose its construction often do it under the pretext of secularism but do not know anything about it."

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting earlier this month.

In March this year, the Ram Lalla idol was shifted to a temporary structure.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)

