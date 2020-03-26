Government's relief package for poor first step in right direction: Rahul

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the financial package announced by the government was the first step in the right direction towards providing relief to those who are bearing the brunt of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The Govt announcement today of a financial assistance package is the first step in the right direction. India owes a debt to its farmers, daily wage earners, labourers, women and the elderly who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor and migrant workers to deal with 21-day countrywide lockdown that has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

She said the government will ensure that no person remains without food during the lockdown. (ANI)

