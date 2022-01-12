Government's support led to improvement of security situation in Jammu-Kashmir: Army Chief General MM Naravane

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): A 'Whole of Government' approach in Jammu and Kashmir has led to a progressive improvement of the security situation in the state, Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Wednesday.

"In Jammu & Kashmir, the 'Whole of Government' approach, has led to progressive improvement, in the security situation", said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Naravane while addressing the Indian Army's annual press conference.

The COAS began his Army day address by saying that the threat at the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan has not receded.

"We, on our part, have resolved to show 'Zero Tolerance' to terror, and commit ourselves to extract dire costs, should that be forced upon us."

He also informed that in Jammu and Kashmir efforts are being given to give an indigenous hue to terrorism, by setting up a facade of proxy terror which the Tanzeems have failed miserably.



"Inimical elements, re-energised their attempts at disrupting peace in the Valley by targeting minorities, and non-locals. However, we have been able to counter these challenges", claimed the Army Chief. The number of ceasefire violations on the border with Pakistan has come down drastically to almost zero after ceasefire understanding was renewed last year but it continues the proxy war unabated on Indian soil, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Wednesday.

He also added that there is an increase in the concentration of terrorists in launch pads across the LC and at the same time there have been repeated infiltration attempts. "This once again exposed their nefarious intents", said Naravane.

"Combined intelligence inputs suggest as many as 350-400 terrorists on the other side at the launching pads or terrorist camps. The threat has no way receded. We have to remain alert and the threat cannot be ignored," he said.

On being asked drones used in infiltration, he said that it has been found that drones have been used for logistic support like smuggling of narcotics, explosives and weapons.

"In winters there is a drop in infiltration because of snow. Drones are cost-effective with less chance of interception. MHA is also looking after the issue and measures have been taken to counter it," he said. (ANI)

