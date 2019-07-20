Anandiben Patel (L) Lalji Tandon (R)
Anandiben Patel (L) Lalji Tandon (R)

Governor Anandiben transferred to UP, Lalji Tandon replaces her in MP

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:30 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed new Governors to six states with Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel being transferred to Uttar Pradesh in place of Ram Naik.
Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon has been transferred to Madhya Pradesh to replace Patel. West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and Nagaland have also got new Governors.
The President has approved the appointments of former Union Ministers Jagdeep Dhankhar and Ramesh Bais as Governors of West Bengal and Tripura.
Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Fagu Chauhan has been appointed Governor of Bihar while former Intelligence Bureau officer and interlocutor for the Naga peace talks RN Ravi has been appointed as Governor of Nagaland.
"The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," an official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
The Governor is appointed by the President as per Article 155 of the Constitution and holds office as long as he enjoys the confidence of the President.
Following the reshuffle, Anandiben Patel, a former Chief Minister of Gujarat will take charge of BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh. She will replace Ram Naik whose term comes to an end on July 24 this year. Naik was Cabinet Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Dhankhar, a senior advocate, will replace Keshari Nath Tripathi as Governor of politically crucial West Bengal where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2021.
The BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress are at loggerheads in West Bengal, especially after the recent Lok Sabha polls. The state is witnessing political violence after BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.
Tripathi's term comes to an end this July.
Fagu Chauhan, who hails from Azamgarh, is a senior BJP leader and an MLA from Ghosi. He was first elected from Ghosi in 1985 on a ticket from Dalit Kisan Mazdoor Party. He later joined the BJP.
He will take over from incumbent Governor Lalji Tandon who has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh in place of Anandiben Patel.
Ramesh Bais, a BJP veteran from Chhattisgarh will replace Kaptan Singh Solanki as Governor of Tripura. Solanki's term comes to an end on July 27.
Bais represented Raipur Parliamentary constituency for a record seven terms and also served as a Union Minister in the Vajpayee government. He was also an MLA in undivided Madhya Pradesh.
In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was denied BJP ticket as the party had decided to give opportunities to new faces in all 11 Parliamentary seats after it suffered a major jolt in state Assembly polls.
Ravi, who has been appointed as Governor of Nagaland, is a 1976-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre. He is also the government's interlocutor for ongoing talks with Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) and the man shaping the Naga peace accord.
He has played a vital role in ensuring that insurgent groups from North East come to the talking table.
Ravi will replace Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya who was holding additional charge of Manipur. He has been the Governor of Nagaland since July 2014.
President Kovind had earlier appointed BJP veteran and former Odisha minister Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh Anusuiya Uikey as Governors of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:15 IST

People of Delhi will remember Sheila Dikshit for her...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday expressed his condolence over the demise of veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying that the people of the national capital will always remember her contribution to the development of the city during her tenur

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:58 IST

Anyone not happy with Harpreet Sidhu's re-appointment as STF...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that anyone unhappy with senior IPS officer Harpreet Sidhu's re-posting as Special Task Force (STF) chief is welcome to leave the state and seek deputation with the Central government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:50 IST

Govt doing its best to curb mob lynching: MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Saturday said that the government is doing its best to curb mob lynching after two incidents took place in the state within a day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:50 IST

Devastated to hear of Dikshit's demise, says Rahul

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he was devastated to hear of the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and described her as "a beloved daughter of the Congress" with whom he shared a close personal bond.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:46 IST

President, PM condole Sheila Dikshit's demise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away here following a cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:43 IST

IAF releases teaser of soon-to-be launched flight simulator mobile game

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): In a bid to strike a chord with video game lovers, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday released the teaser of a flight simulator mobile game to be launched by the end of the month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:39 IST

Met victims of Sonbhadra firing, countrymen to stand with them: Priyanka

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress' east UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that she met the kin of the victims of Sonbhadra firing at Ubbha village and has urged the countrymen to stand with them "in the name of humanity".

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:25 IST

Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests woman with 35 gm smack

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A woman has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police from west Delhi for allegedly possessing 35 grams of smack.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:23 IST

Kargil 'Victory Flame' reaches Manali

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Kargil Vijay Jyoti torch or the 'Victory Flame', a tribute to the war heroes of the India-Pakistan conflict, on Saturday reached Manali.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:18 IST

BJP confident of winning Odisha's Patkura assembly seat

Kendrapada (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bijaya Mohapatra, the BJP candidate from Odisha's Patkura assembly seat, cast his vote as polling got underway on Saturday after being postponed twice in the past few months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:15 IST

Delhi Police register murder case in girl's death

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Police have registered a murder case in connection with the death of a girl who was declared brought dead at a local hospital in Shakarpur area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:07 IST

Sonbhadra massacre is institutional killing: Cong spokesperson Surjewala

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): The massacre of Adivasis in Sonbhadra is an act of institutional killing, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala here on Saturday, while accusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh's BJP government of patronising the perpetrators of the he

Read More
iocl