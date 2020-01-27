Governor Arif Khan acting as agent of PM Modi and Amit Shah, says Ramesh Chennithala

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Congress and Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is acting as an agent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He further said that Khan is acting against the dignity of the state assembly.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should understand that the Governor is acting as an agent of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Governor is acting against the dignity of the state assembly," said Chennithala while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

"When Government has failed to protect the integrity, as an opposition leader I stepped into it," he added.

On January 25, Ramesh Chennithala has sought Speaker's permission for introducing a resolution requesting the President to recall Governor Khan.

A controversy erupted after Khan said that the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was "illegal" as it did not have his approval.

After a resolution was passed in the State Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has approached the apex court against the law. (ANI)

