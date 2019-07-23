Governor ESL Narasimhan reaches Vijaywada

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan reached Vijaywada on Monday evening where he was welcomed by minister V Srinivas Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, DGP Gautam Sawang and District Collector Imtiaz.

The Governor was given an honorary salute from the 16th battalion. He will be given farewell by the government of Andhra Pradesh.

Narasimhan's services as governor of Andhra Pradesh ends today. New Governor BB Harichandan will take charge on 24th July. (ANI)

