Governor ESL Narasimhan visits Padmavati temple

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan visited the temple of Goddess Padmavati (wife of Lord Balaji) in Tiruchanur here on Saturday.

Narasimhan was welcomed by Joint Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Tirupati Basant Kumar and other officials.

The temple priests also made all honours for the governor and made arrangements for darshan. (ANI)

