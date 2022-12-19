Governor greets Goa people on state's Liberation Day

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 19 (ANI): Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Monday extended his best wishes to the Goans on the occasion of the Liberation Day of the state from Portuguese rule.

In his message, Governor Pillai said: "This day this year is also memorable as Goa completes the milestone of 61 years of liberation. I feel proud to join this historic occasion of celebrating the momentous day of Goa's liberation. On this landmark day, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa."

He saluted the supreme sacrifice made by spirited freedom fighters.

"It is only appropriate that on this historic day, we salute the brave and valiant soldiers as well as the spirited and selfless freedom fighters. Let us also pay homage to all those great souls who laid down their valuable life for the freedom of Goa. I would like to quote Kavi Bakibab Borkar who said "Tethe kar majhe julati' meaning my hands fold in deep reverence to all those who sacrificed for their motherland," his message read.

Pillai said that Goa boasts of a unique identity that the people of the state have collectively striven to preserve and protect in the post Liberation period in the face of various challenges.



"The emergence of Statehood in 1987 is a milestone in the journey to maintain its distinct heritage. The inclusion of Konkani in the 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution further cemented the individuality of the State," Pillai said complimenting all the leaders and Goans for having fought hard to preserve and protect the state's "exclusive" identity.

Underscoring that the Tourism sector is one of the major drivers of the state's economy, the Goa governor said that the state is great in terms of its majestic ocean, grand old churches, and magnificent temples. Goa is great because of its happy peace-loving and industrious people who have contributed in large measure to different walks of life such as art, literature, music, architecture, tourism, science and technology, and public life, he added.

Endowed with rich flora and fauna, Goa is a well-known top tourist destination with a vibrant culture and heritage.

Further, the people here are friendly and peace-loving. Different communities in the state have existed in complete harmony. This combined with Goa's extraordinary beauty has made it a world-famous tourist destination, he said.

He also appealed to the people of Goa to rededicate themselves to shaping a bright and better future for the country and state. (ANI)

