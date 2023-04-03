Governor hosts State Dinner for legislators of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hosted State Dinner for the legislators of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha during Budget Session at Raj Bhawan, an official statement said on Monday.

On the occasion, the Governor welcomed all the members of HP Legislative Assembly for attending the programme in Raj Bhavan.

He urged them to work for the development of the State.

Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Ministers, MLAs of HP Vidhan Sabha, and other senior officers of the State Government attended the dinner.



Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri along with his wife Simmi Agnihotri were also present on the occasion.

Shukla was announced as the state's Governor in February alongside a slew of other significant transfers including the Governors of 12 states and the Lt. Governor of 1 UT appointed by order of the President of India.

He is the 29th person to assume the office of Governor of the Himalayan state superseding Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Shukla a resident of Rudrapur in UP's Gorakhpur has served as the Union Minister of State (MoS) Finance and has been a 4-time MLA, besides spending a tenure in Rajya Sabha as well.

Shukla started his political journey with RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). (ANI)

