Governor Koshyari, Devendra Fadnavis condole deaths of infants in Bhandara hospital fire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis condoled the deaths of 10 newborns in a fire at Bhandara district hospital on Saturday.

"Extremely saddened to know about the most tragic incident of fire at Bhandara Civil Hospital. Convey my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent children who lost their lives," Governor Koshyari said in a statement.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Fadnavis demanded an immediate probe in the fire incident and asked the government to take strict action against the culprits.



"Fire incident at the Bhandara District Hospital, where about 10 children lost lives is very painful and disturbing. My deep condolences to the families who suffered such irreparable loss. This incident should be properly investigated and strict action be taken against the culprits," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed an immediate inquiry into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also ordered an audit of all hospitals in the state on an urgent basis.

As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. (ANI)

