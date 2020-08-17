Governor Radha Krishna Mathur inaugurates Ladakh's 1st double-lane motorable bridge

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur on Monday inaugurated the first double-lane motorable bridge of the Union Territory at Choglamsar.

Taking to Twitter, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh wrote, "LG RK Mathur inaugurated the first double-lane motorable bridge of Ladakh at Choglamsar. Mentioned that infrastructure like roads and bridges is of paramount importance in the development of a region."

"Congratulated the Public Works Department for timely completion of the bridge," Office of the LG added. (ANI)

