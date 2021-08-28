Governor should dismiss Goa government immediately, says Congress leader Digambar Kamat

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 28 (ANI): Former Goa Chief Minister of Goa and Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Saturday slammed the state government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation and demanded the Governor dismiss the government.

"The unprecedented rise in the criminal activities has sent shivers amongst the Goans. There are rapes, murders, kidnappings, gang wars happening almost on daily basis. BJP Government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has transformed Goa into a criminal hub. This government has no moral right to remain in power. The Chief Minister must resign immediately, failing which the Governor of Goa should take serious note of the deteriorating law and order situation and dismiss the Government immediately," said Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat.

He addressed a press conference at South Goa District Congress Office in the presence of GPCC General Secretary Subhash Faldessai and SGDCC President Joe Dias and made a scathing attack on the BJP Government for its failure to control crimes. He said that the BJP Government has failed to maintain law and order here.



"The police department is yet to come to the conclusion of the mysterious death of a young girl Siddhi Naik whose body was found at the Calangute Beach on August 12, 2021. Yesterday, there was an incident of a father raping his own 6-year-old daughter in Salcete. On the same day, an attempt to abduct a girl in Ponda was reported by the parents of a teenage girl. This shows that there is no fear in the minds of the people about the police and the government. The anti-social elements feel that Goa is now a criminal destination," said Kamat.

Speaking further, the Congress leader said, "This government did not take any corrective measures to control the criminal activities in Goa after coming to power. They have encouraged criminal mafias, drug mafias in Goa which has dented the image of this peaceful State."

Goa Assembly elections is scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

