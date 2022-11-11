"Governor system is not useful for our country..." CPI leader on ongoing feud between governor, state government

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K Narayana on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government and called for the removal of governors from all the states.

"Governor system is not useful for our country," the CPI leader said.

While speaking on the ongoing feud between the Telangana government and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the 'phone tapping incident' and the other between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government, K Narayana said, "The governor system itself is not useful for our country. The governors in the non-BJP-led states are creating trouble for the state governments- West Bengal, Kerala, Tamilnadu and the latest Telangana are all examples. Governor is used as a tool to disturb these governments. Governors should follow the clear guidelines of the constitution. Governors don't have the right to intervene. We demand to recall all the governors."



Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday slammed the TRS government in the state and said she suspected that her phone is being tapped.

"In a tape issue, they (state government) wanted to drag Raj Bhavan and mentioned Tushar. Tushar was my ADC...I suspect my phone is being tapped...Tushar called me two days ago to wish me Diwali. Only after that, they mentioned Tushar..." Soundararajan said.

The Telangana Governor and the KCR government in the state have been at loggerheads over some issues.

However speaking on PM Modi's visit to Ramagundam, K Narayana said, "PM Modi is visiting Ramagundem on 12th. In Telangana, they are privatising everything and also not implementing what was promised during the separation of states. The people will show their anger against the PM by showing black flags and observing a bandh in Ramagundam. We are organising an action committee consisting of all political parties."

Asked about the alliance with TRS in the Munugode byelections held earlier this month, he said, "The BJP has a most communal and undemocratic rule. They came for unnatural byelections here. We wanted to teach them a lesson. We saw our strength and joined with other secular forces. We joined with TRS because it's a secular party. Our decision to join TRS was proven right by the election results. Congress is unable to fight against the BJP. There is no question of a third front. Whoever is against BJP, we'll mobilize them. We just want to bring the anti-BJP into one dias." (ANI)

