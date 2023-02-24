Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Warangal PG Student Preethi at NIMS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday visited Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to know the health condition of a postgraduate medical student who allegedly attempted suicide.

While talking to the mediapersons, Soundarajan said, "It's painful to see a PG medical student in a critical situation. She had complained of ragging, it is a sensitive issue. A thorough probe should be conducted."



On Wednesday, a junior doctor of the Warangal's Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) allegedly attempted suicide.

Her family alleged she attempted suicide because of harassment by a senior doctor. She is currently under treatment at Hyderabad's Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences.

"She continues to be critical. She was shifted to NIMS in the status of multiorgan failure," said Hyderabad's Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences. (ANI)

