Governor Tandon was like family, says MP CM Chouhan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): After paying tributes to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the late governor had won over the people of the state within his tenure and was 'like a family member'.

"In the one year he served as a governor, he had won over the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state always saw him as a family member. When the state did not have a chief minister and even after becoming the chief minister, I always went to him whenever there were any issues," Chouhan told reporters here.

He added, "What he has done for the country and Uttar Pradesh is for everyone to see. Today the people of Madhya Pradesh is experiencing the pain of losing their guide."

Further, Chouhan expressed condolences to the family members of the late Governor.

"I pray to the Almighty that may his soul rest in peace. I also pray for his family members, friends and well-wishers that they get the strength to cope with the loss and I also pray that Babuji, if possible, please come back," Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away after a prolonged illness. Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination, and fever.

Tandon, 85, was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11. (ANI)

