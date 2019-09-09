Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo/ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo/ANI)

Governor urges Srinagar municipal councillors to work towards making J-K peaceful

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:37 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday interacted with the councillors of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at Raj Bhawan and urged them to work towards making the state peaceful, progressive and prosperous.
"The Governor urged the councillors to work towards making Jammu and Kashmir peaceful, progressive and prosperous and announced an additional grant of Rs 18.50 crore - Rs 25 lakh per ward - to the SMC for developmental works," the officials said in a statement.
"They also informed the Governor about problems being faced by them due to non-availability of communication or internet and also requested for suitable accommodation for them in the city," they added.
During the meeting, the councillors mentioned that the funds are yet to be made available to them in order to reach out to the people and fulfill the mandate given to them.
The councillors were told that it was mentioned that during the current financial year, out of earmarked grant-in-aid, about Rs 100 crore will be released shortly. Similarly, out of Rs 500 crore to be made available to the SMC under the 14th Finance Commission Award, Rs 86 crore has already been made available to the corporation.
In addition, 5,000 street lights are being provided in the city.
"The EESL Corporation of the government of India will start the task of 100 per cent street lights of Srinagar city for a period of 7 years. The EESL will start the work once the situation will improve in the valley," it said.
The Governor announced purchase and installation of 7,400 street lights for the Srinagar Municipal Corporation at 100 per ward besides transfer of Street Light Division of Srinagar city from the Power Development Department to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
On the issue regarding Indian House Hold Latrines (IHHL), the governor assured that the verification of all the cases, which were pending, will be completed by September 30.
Regarding communication problems, Malik informed that 15 internet terminals have been made operational in the office of the Srinagar deputy commissioner for usage by all the departments including the SMC. He also assured that mobile connectivity will also be restored very soon.
Malik observed that a delegation of councillors will be sent outside the state to study the working of the municipalities in other parts of the country. He advised them to work devotedly for ensuring development of their wards and providing uninterrupted basic facilities to people.
Besides, he said, his advisors are regularly hearing and addressing public grievances. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:58 IST

CBI files chargesheet against Mansoor Khan, 19 others in IMA ponzi scam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mansoor Khan and 19 others in an alleged multi-crore ponzi scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Ghaziabad: Man held for impersonating as DM's relative

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a person who faked his identity as a relative of the District Magistrate (DM) of Ghaziabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Another earthquake hits Chamba region on J-K, Himachal border

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on Monday hit the Chamba region on the Himachal Pradesh-Jammu and Kashmir border at around 9:27 pm.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Maharashtra govt expands ambit of farm loan waiver scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): With Assembly elections round the corner, Maharashtra government on Monday expanded the ambit of its farm loan waiver scheme to cover more farmers who have taken loans for various agricultural activities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Odisha: Patnaik Inaugurates "Tribal World Outlet" to promote...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated "Tribal World Outlet" (Adisha) in order to promote tribal products on large scale here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

8 LeT terrorists arrested in Sopore

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Eight terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

CISF apprehends two passengers at IGI airport in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In two separate incidents, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed two passengers, one for impersonation and the other for carrying dual passports at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, an official statement said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:42 IST

AAP criticises BJP for not supporting Delhi govt's anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh on Monday criticised the BJP for not participating in the Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign and accused the party of playing politics over issues of public welfare.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:39 IST

DPIIT to launch plastic waste management campaign

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has requested state governments to work towards collection of plastic waste from industrial estates, parks, corridors, nodes and industrial areas for the 'Swachhta hi Sewa 2019' campaign beginning from

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:33 IST

Raja Bhaiya's father to be under house arrest on Muharram in...

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A day ahead of Muharram, Pratapgarh district administration on Monday put Uday Pratap Singh, father of former state minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, under house arrest as a precautionary measure in Shekhpura village in Kunda area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:32 IST

JSP has agreed to all-party meeting to discuss uranium mining...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has agreed to the idea of an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of uranium mining in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:28 IST

Yediyurappa to visit flood-affected areas in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit flood-affected areas in Belagavi district tomorrow.

Read More
iocl