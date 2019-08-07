Sushma Swaraj (File photo)
Sushma Swaraj (File photo)

Governors of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand pay homage to Sushma Swaraj

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Governors of Maharashtra and Uttarakhand on Wednesday expressed condolences on the untimely demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.
Paying his tributes to the seven-time parliamentarian, Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao called Swaraj "one of the most popular women national leaders in the post-independence political history of India."
"Smt Sushma Swaraj was one of the most popular women national leaders in the post - Independence political history of India. She left her indelible imprint on every position that she held during her illustrious political career", said C Vidyasagar Rao in a statement.
Rao also praised her organisational and oratory skills and recounted his personal experiences with Sushma Swaraj.
"She (Sushma Swaraj) was a strong organisation leader who supported and stood by me during crucial political agitations. A gifted orator, Sushma Ji addressed various rallies in Telangana, and I had the honour of translating her speeches during these meetings. In her demise, the country has lost a charismatic leader and an outstanding Parliamentarian," he added.
Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya also expressed grief and extended her condolences to Swaraj's family. She also left for New Delhi today to pay her last respects to the former external affairs minister.
"She (Sushma Swaraj) was a popular leader, sharp orator, and an able administrator. In addition, she was a very friendly and compassionate person. She followed the highest standards of conduct in her personal, public and political life. Her demise is an irreparable loss." Baby Rani Maurya said in a message.
Sushma Swaraj passed away in New Delhi last night. She was 67.
Leaders across party lines have since paid their tributes to the veteran politician. (ANI)

